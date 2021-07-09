Did you take part in the Race for Life in Peterborough in 2010? Part 1
Did you or someone you know take part in the Race for Life in Peterborough in 2010?
Friday, 9th July 2021, 3:43 pm
The Peterborough Telegraph is continuing its look back at great events of the past in the city.
This week, we are looking back at the Race for Life at Ferry Meadows in 2010.
Hundreds of women turned out, dressed in pink, to support the vital work of the charity Cancer Research UK.
See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know among the crowd.
Page 1 of 5