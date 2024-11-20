A Peterborough photographer is still on the look out for the stars of his latest book – which features some amazing pictures of delightful dogs in Peterborough.

Street photographer Chris Porsz released his latest book, Barking 2! earlier this year – and he is keen for those who feature on the pages to know they are the stars of the project.

Yesterday The Peterborough Telegraph featured some of the dogs who are included in the book, but Chris is keen to trace even more of the pet pooches – and their owners.

He said: “I want to let the owners know that their pooches star in Barking and my latest book Barking 2! Unfortunately I did not get contact details as the dogs legged it! Please message me if you recognise owners or dogs and solve the pooch mystery.”

Chris will be signing books at the Peterborough City Hospital main atrium on Thursday (November 21) and every other Wednesday and Thursday until Christmas.

Books are also available at the Ferry Meadows visitor centre and the Up The Garden Bath shop in Queensgate in the run up until Christmas, as well as at the Peterborough Museum Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 30, and the Cathedral Book Shop on Saturday, December 7.

Part proceeds from all Chris’ books will go to the city hospital oncology day unit and breast cancer research.

All Chris’ books are available at www.chrisporsz.com – along with contact details on how to reach him if you recognise any of the dogs in the gallery!

