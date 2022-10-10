September 21

Ravi Patel (26) of Ditton Fields, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

September 29

Salisu Iddrisu (35) of Violet Way, Yaxley

Found guilty of criminal damage

Found guilty of assault by beating

Found guilty of performing front line door supervision duties other than in accordance with a licence

Fined £400, compensation £420, costs £200

Jason Jones (39) of HMP Norwich

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Jailed for 14 weeks

September 30

Roysta Mayuba Makaya (34) of Bathurst, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

John Ptolomey (37) of Central Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £25.78 from Aldi)

Found guilty of assault by beating

Community order – Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Costs £150, compensation £100

Costel Zaplan (26) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle x3

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody x2

Community order – Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £540

October 3

Damien Brown (28) of Winslow Drive, Immingham

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £208, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Gary Neale (48) of Stanton Square, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £125, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Jamie Barnes (45) of Rivendale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Alexander Tomlinson (20) of Jaric Lane, Brampton

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £392, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

James Doran (19) of Northampton Road, Broughton

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

October 4

Kimberley Clapton (31) of The Drive, Pondersbridge

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £250. Six points on licence

Gavin Simpson (44) of Henshaw, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

