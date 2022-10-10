Criminal damage, assaulting police officers and bike thefts - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
September 21
Ravi Patel (26) of Ditton Fields, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
September 29
Salisu Iddrisu (35) of Violet Way, Yaxley
Found guilty of criminal damage
Found guilty of assault by beating
Found guilty of performing front line door supervision duties other than in accordance with a licence
Fined £400, compensation £420, costs £200
Jason Jones (39) of HMP Norwich
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Jailed for 14 weeks
September 30
Roysta Mayuba Makaya (34) of Bathurst, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
John Ptolomey (37) of Central Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £25.78 from Aldi)
Found guilty of assault by beating
Community order – Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Costs £150, compensation £100
Costel Zaplan (26) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle x3
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody x2
Community order – Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £540
October 3
Damien Brown (28) of Winslow Drive, Immingham
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £208, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Gary Neale (48) of Stanton Square, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £125, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Jamie Barnes (45) of Rivendale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Alexander Tomlinson (20) of Jaric Lane, Brampton
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £392, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
James Doran (19) of Northampton Road, Broughton
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
October 4
Kimberley Clapton (31) of The Drive, Pondersbridge
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £250. Six points on licence
Gavin Simpson (44) of Henshaw, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on young family