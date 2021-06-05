Clubbers at Peterborough’s Faith and Fusion.... in 2006
There were packed dancefloors week after week at Faith nightclub in Geneva Street, Peterborough, in the early 00s.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 5:01 am
Our stroll down Memory Lane this week involves a dip into the archive from 2006 - a VIP night when the popular venue became Faith and Fusion.
Were you there? If not, don’t worry we have more nostalgia galleries coming up from other city centre nightspots including The Bar, Qua Vadis, Westside Bar and more.
