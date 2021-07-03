Clubbers - and TV heartthrob - at Peterborough’s The Bar in 2002
Peterborough’s The Bar celebrated its second anniversary in September 2002 - were you there?
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:14 am
Here are some photos from the celebration at the Northminster venue, which also featured an appearance by Gary Lucy, the former Hollyoaks and Footballers’ Wives star.
Don’t worry if you can’t spot yourself or friends, there are more nostalgic photos from Peterborough bars and clubs “back in the day” to be featured in coming weeks.
Page 1 of 3