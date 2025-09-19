Celebrity chef bringing something new to historic Oundle pub

Chef Karnavar, the culinary star behind the award-winning Tindli restaurant and boasting over 250,000 Instagram followers, has brought his unique flair for authentic, flavour-packed cuisine to the town.

Known for blending authentic recipes with contemporary presentation, his food has captured the attention of food lovers worldwide, and now he’s serving it up in an exciting new express kitchen format.

“With Tindli Express, I wanted to make great food accessible, casual, quick, but still full of soul and flavour,” said Chef Karnavar, whose career has taken him through the kitchens of some of the world’s most prestigious hotels, including Fairmont Dubai, The Renaissance Resort Goa, JW Marriott Mumbai, The Savoy, Mandarin Oriental, and Claridge’s in London.

“I’m thrilled to bring this new concept to Oundle and to be part of The George Inn’s vibrant hospitality scene.”

The menu at The George Inn has been crafted to deliver the essence of Karnavar’s culinary style in a more relaxed, fast-service setting. Diners can expect bold flavours, fresh ingredients, and dishes that bring a taste of Tindli’s signature experience into everyday dining, some of delicacies to highlight including:

Kerala Chicken Curry - A fragrant dish of tender chicken thigh simmered with cardamom, fennel seeds, onion, garlic, black pepper, coconut milk, and curry leaves — a true taste of Kerala.

Aberdeen Angus Burger - A classic with pickled gherkins, tomato, lettuce and onion rings.

Wild Mushroom Risotto - Roasted butternut squash, shaved Parmesan and pine nuts.

The collaboration marks a major moment for The George Inn, 17th-century inn, a stone’s throw from the Market Place, that has been welcoming travellers and locals for generations.

“We’re honoured to have Chef Karnavar join us,” said a spokesperson for The George Inn.

“Having someone of his calibre bring such an innovative concept here puts us firmly on the food map.”

