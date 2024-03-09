A Peterborough night out - 2008 at The Brewery Tap

Here we are on another visit to Peterborough’s Brewery Tap – this time in 2008.
By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Mar 2024, 07:55 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 08:11 GMT

Judging from one of the photos at the Westgate venue 16 years ago, local lad Aston Merrygold and his band JLS were making a noise on X Factor, eventually finishing runners-up.

If you recognise anyone, be sure to let them know. And see all our galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

A night out in 2008 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough

1. Brewery Tap

A night out in 2008 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough Photo: PT

