They may have fallen by the wayside but for many, these 25 pubs will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging.

The historic Wortley Almshouses and The Elm Tree Tavern are a couple of the landmark Peterborough pubs to close their doors in recent years

They’re among a long list of well known ale houses to disappear from the city’s streets down the years.

There is also the likes of The Fenman, The Heron, The Cherry Tree, which we fondly remember, to name but a few.

Elsewhere in the city the future is uncertain for the likes of The Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road, which has been closed for several years and put up for sale.

Here we feature a collection of pubs and while customers can no longer be welcomed for a pint, they are all mostly still visible on the street scene.

Take a look through the photographic gallery below at the next 25 images – do you remember a having a good time at any of these beloved watering holes?

Peterborough pubs loved and lost Some of the many pubs around Peterborough that have been lost

Paul Pry The Paul Pry was a favourite on Lincoln Road

The Ploughman The Ploughman in Werrington was a popular local for many

City Arms City Arms on St John Street is missed by many