24 great pics from nights at Chicago Rock, New York New York and The Bar more than 20 years ago!

By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 10:07 BST
News this week that the home to Peterborough nightlife hotspots such as Chicago Rock, New York New York and The Bar is under threat of demolition was greeted with sadness.

So to cheer you up if you were a regular at one or all of those New Road/Northminster venues – or the likes of Bar Rock, Halo, MYU Bar as they became known down the years – here are some picture from 20 or more years ago - including the opening night of NYNY in 2003.

Be sure to share them with friends.

Read about the demolition plans.

2002 - The Bar 2nd Birthday party

1. The Bar

2002 - The Bar 2nd Birthday party Photo: Alan Storer

Photo Sales
2005 at Chicago Rock Cafe

2. Chicago Rock Cafe

2005 at Chicago Rock Cafe Photo: PT

Photo Sales
2003 - the opening night at New York New York

3. New York New York

2003 - the opening night at New York New York Photo: PT

Photo Sales
2012 at Bar Rock

4. Bar Rock

2012 at Bar Rock Photo: Paul Franks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice