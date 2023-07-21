2011 and a night out at The Grapevine in Peterborough
We wind the clock back 12 years to 2011 to bring you today’s nightclub nostalgia.
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
The venue was The Grapevine, one of several incarnations over the years for the building in Queen Street which is now The Queens Head.
Judging by the photos, it clearly attracted a more mature clientele than most of its city centre competitors.
