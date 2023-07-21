News you can trust since 1948
2011 and a night out at The Grapevine in Peterborough

We wind the clock back 12 years to 2011 to bring you today’s nightclub nostalgia.
By Brad Barnes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:35 BST

​The venue was The Grapevine, one of several incarnations over the years for the building in Queen Street which is now The Queens Head.

Judging by the photos, it clearly attracted a more mature clientele than most of its city centre competitors.

Check out all of our nightclub nostalgia at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

1. The Grapevine

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

2. The Grapevine

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

3. The Grapevine

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

4. The Grapevine

A night out at The Grapevine pub, Peterborough city centre, in 2011

