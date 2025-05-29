2010 at The City Club in Peterborough - in pictures

By Brad Barnes
Published 29th May 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:51 BST
Here’s a venue that through several different phases and name changes was a popular night out in Peterborough city centre for decades.

These photos were taken in 2010 at which point for former City and Counties Club, in Priestgate, was just known as The City Club.

It looks like our photographer called in during a Christmas Party.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

And find more galleries of nights out at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.retro

A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club

1. The City Club

A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club

2. The City Club

A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club

3. The City Club

A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club

4. The City Club

A night out in 2010 - a Christmas party at The City Club Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice