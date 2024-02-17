2008 and a night out at Peterborough's O'Neill's

The night out 16 years ago was at O’Neill’s, the Irish pub in Broadway, which is still going strong of course for those in search of food, drink and the craic.
If you spot someone you recognise be sure to let them know. And view all of our nights out galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro
1. O'Neill's, Broadway
Peterborough night out in November 2008 - enjoying themselves at O'Neill's, Broadway Photo: PT
2. O'Neill's, Broadway
Peterborough night out in November 2008 - enjoying themselves at O'Neill's, Broadway Photo: PT
3. O'Neill's, Broadway
Peterborough night out in November 2008 - enjoying themselves at O'Neill's, Broadway Photo: PT
4. O'Neill's, Broadway
Peterborough night out in November 2008 - enjoying themselves at O'Neill's, Broadway Photo: PT