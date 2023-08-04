News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

2006 - when Liquid was the beating heart of Peterborough nightlife

Friends having fun 17 years ago on a night out in Peterborough… this week’s nightclub nostalgia comes from 2006 and the venue is Liquid.
By Brad Barnes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

It was on New Road in the city centre, very much the beating heart of the nightlife back then.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

And check out more than 100 galleries from the 90s onwards at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006

1. Liquid in Peterborough

A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006 Photo: PT

Photo Sales
A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006

2. Liquid in Peterborough

A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006 Photo: PT

Photo Sales
A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006

3. Liquid in Peterborough

A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006 Photo: PT

Photo Sales
A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006

4. Liquid in Peterborough

A night out at Liquid nightclub in Peterborough in 2006 Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Peterborough