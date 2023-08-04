2006 - when Liquid was the beating heart of Peterborough nightlife
Friends having fun 17 years ago on a night out in Peterborough… this week’s nightclub nostalgia comes from 2006 and the venue is Liquid.
It was on New Road in the city centre, very much the beating heart of the nightlife back then.
If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.
