2006 – clubbers enjoying a night at O’Neill’s in Peterborough
17 years ago our photographer caught these happy clubbers out enjoying a night at O’Neill’s in Peterborough.
By Brad Barnes
Published 19th May 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:40 BST
The Irish pub and bar on Broadway in the city centre is still going strong, a haven for those who like sport on big screens and maybe a pint of the black stuff!
If you recognise someone in the photos be sure to let them know. And see all of our nightclub nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk
Page 1 of 4