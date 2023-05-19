News you can trust since 1948
​17 years ago our photographer caught these happy clubbers out enjoying a night at O’Neill’s in Peterborough.

By Brad Barnes
Published 19th May 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:40 BST

The Irish pub and bar on Broadway in the city centre is still going strong, a haven for those who like sport on big screens and maybe a pint of the black stuff!

If you recognise someone in the photos be sure to let them know. And see all of our nightclub nostalgia galleries at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk

Here are some galleries of people enjoying the craic at O’Neill’s in 2005 , 2008 2004 and 2007

