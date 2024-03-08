1980: Sisters say it with flowers.... and again in 2016

Sisters Rachel Kordula (left) and Sarah Badham in 1980 standing in Bridge Street with bunches of Mother's Day flowers - and (right) the "reunion" photo taken in 2016.

Chris said: “Forty-four years ago I took a picture of sisters Rachel Kordula (left) and Sarah Badham standing in Bridge Street near Currys, holding four bunches of Mother’s Day flowers. Sarah and her brother David were born in Peterborough, but the family later moved to Gloucester, where Rachel was born. They spent many of their school holidays visiting relatives in Peterborough and the picture was taken on one of these occasions.

“Rachel, who was eight in the original photo, still lives in Gloucester, is married, has three children and works at a college. Sarah was 12 in the original picture, and now lives around the corner from Rachel and works in HR.”

She said: “We think we must have been buying the flowers for Mother’s Day as our gran lived in Peterborough.”

One of Sarah’s friends spotted the photo in the PT and put the sisters in contact with Chris.

Sarah added: “It was funny as we were waiting to be picked up by my mum Susan after the reunion photo in 2016 and were standing looking bored in exactly the same pose.”