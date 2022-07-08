They may have fallen by the wayside but for many, these 14 pubs will always evoke happy times of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging.

The historic Wortley Almshouses became the latest landmark Peterborough pub to close its doors last month.

It was the latest in a long list of well known ale houses to disappear from the city’s streets down the years.

There is also the likes of The Fenman, The Heron, The Cherry Tree, which we fondly remember, to name but a few.

Elsewhere in the city the future is uncertain for the likes of The Wheatsheaf on Eastfield Road, which has been closed for more than two years and put up for sale.

It’s neighbours, The Sportsman and The Cavendish, are also currently closed.

Here we feature a collection of pubs and while customers can no longer be welcomed for a pint, they are all mostly still visible on the street scene.

Take a look through the photographic gallery below at the next 14 images – do you remember a having a good time at any of these beloved watering holes?

1. City Arms City Arms on St John Street became a restaurant and is now a supermarket. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2. The Old still The Old still became a burger restaurant which is rumoured to be reopening Photo: PT Photo Sales

3. Northfields Inn The Northfields Inn , SDt Paul's Road, has been redeloped Photo: PT Photo Sales

4. The Silver Jubilee The Silver Jubilee at Bretton has been demolished to make way for school expansion. Photo: PT Photo Sales