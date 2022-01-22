14 old pubs lost from The Deepings

Here are 14 pubs that have been lost over the years in Market Deeping, Deeping St James and Deeping St Nicholas.

Ironically these lost “locals” are mostly still visible on the street scene as they have been converted for people to live in.

Today’s nostalgic look at the pubs generations of Peterborough people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors, including: David Gray, Graham Lockwood, Paul Bryan, Dave Bevis, Kate Jewell, PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole and Mark Finney, Neal McKenna, Mike Croxford, Russell Judge and Hania Franek,

1. Lost pubs in The Deepings The Crown & Anchor, Deeping St James Photo Sales

2. Lost pubs in The Deepings The Old Coach House on Bridge Foot, Market Deeping, Photo Sales

3. Lost pubs in The Deepings The Black Swan on Bridge Foot, Market Deeping, is now used as a dental surgery Photo Sales

4. Lost pubs in The Deepings The Plough on Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas, closed in 2012. Photo Sales