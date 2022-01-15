13 Whittlesey pubs that have been lost down the years

Here are 13 pubs that would once have welcomed drinkers in the Fenland town near Peterborough that have been lost over the years.

With the odd exception, most of the lost “locals” are still visible on the town’s street scene but are being lived in.

Today’s nostalgic look at the pubs generations of Peterborough people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors, including: Paul Bryan, Dave Bevis, Kate Jewell, PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole and Mark Finney, Neal McKenna, Mike Croxford, Russell Judge and Hania Franek,

The Hero Of Aliwal at Briggate East Street, previously known as The White Lion, closed in 2015

The Oatsheaf on West End Road closed in 2008 and was demolished in 2012 to make way for housing

The Plough on West End Road which was converted to a private house

The Letter A at Whitmore Street - a grade-II listed pub - became an artists studio