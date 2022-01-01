13 old pubs lost to the villages near Peterborough

Castor, Glinton and Helpston - to name just three - are still destinations when it comes to food and drink but some of the watering holes of old have long since disappeared off the map.

They are not gone altogether, however, and visitors to those villages and others will see most of them as being converted to private residences.

Today’s nostalgic look at the pubs generations of Peterborough people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors, including: Paul Bryan, Dave Bevis, Kate Jewell, PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole and Mark Finney,

1. Lost pubs in Peterborough villages The Crown on Lincoln Road, Glinton, is now the Happy Faces children's play centre

2. Lost pubs in Peterborough villages The Decoy at Newborough is now a house

3. Lost pubs in Peterborough villages The Railway hotel in Glinton Road, Helston, closed in the 1950s.

4. Lost pubs in Peterborough villages The Prince of Wales Feathers in West Street, Helpston, is now a house