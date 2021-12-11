13 old pubs in Peterborough that have been lost

Some like the Coach and Horses and The Heron have been demolished and the sites built on; others like the Cherry Tree and Carpenters Arms are awaiting development.

Chequers, Boys Head (Boro Bar) and The Blue Peter are now supermarkets while the Anchor and Blue Bell at Stanground are homes.

Today’s nostalgic look at the Peterborough pubs many people will remember with fondness was (like last week’s city centre feature) sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors, including: PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole and Mark Finney,

1. The Lost Pubs of Peterborough The Heron pub, Stanground

2. The Lost Pubs of Peterborough Carpenters Arms pub, South Street, Stanground EMN-190411-140303009

3. The Lost Pubs of Peterborough The Durham Ox on Star Road

4. The Lost Pubs of Peterborough The Boro Bar - for many years The Boys Head - at Oundle Road is now a Tesco.