12 more village pubs near Peterborough that you might still remember

Today’s nostalgic look at the “locals” that have been loved and lost throws up another 12 - and the majority can still be spotted if you are out and about as they have been converted to a new use.

They are mostly now residential properties although the New Mermaid at Wansford - which most people still associate with being a Little Chef just off the A1 - is offices.

Today’s nostalgic look at the pubs generations of Peterborough people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors, including: Paul Bryan, Dave Bevis, Kate Jewell, PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole and Mark Finney, Neal McKenna and Hania Franek,

1. Lost Pubs near Peterborough The New Mermaid Inn at Wansford later became a Little Chef and is now architects' offices

2. Lost Pubs near Peterborough The Black Hart on Wisbech Road, Thorney, also known as The Black Horse

3. Lost Pubs near Peterborough The Green Man at The Drove, Pondersbridge is now a house.

4. Lost Pubs near Peterborough The Railway Inn at Peakirk became the village post office and is now a house