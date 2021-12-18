12 more old Peterborough pubs that have gone

Most readers will remember the majority - and may even still be visiting them in their current use.

Some have been demolished and are long since gone, while others have been put to a new purpose. The Old Scarlett in Dogsthorpe is now a restaurant, The Westwood on the corner of Mayor’s Walk is shops and a cafe, The Prince of Wales on Easfield Road became a supermarket, The Norfolk is offices and the White Hart at Fletton is a funeral parlour.

Today’s nostalgic look at the Peterborough pubs many people will remember with fondness was sparked by the Lost Pubs Project - online at www.closedpubs.co.uk.

It is a community project set up archive lost pubs nationally before they are forgotten for ever.

If you know of a pub which has closed at any time in the past, submit it, together with any anecdotes, historical information, updates or photographs that you might have. Many of the pubs listed are from local contributors, including: PeterboroughImages, Mike Lewis, Ray Cole and Mark Finney,

The White Hart at Fletton, which is now a funeral parlour

The Westwood on the corner of Mayor's Walk is now shops and a cafe.

The Silver Jubilee at Helwate, Bretton. The site will be used for school purposes.

The Ship on New Road, city centre, which is long since demolished