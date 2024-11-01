Firm’s charity fund-raising exceeds targets

​More than 100 people attended a special celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of a Peterborough law firm.

Hegarty, which has offices in Broadway, commemorated the milestone with a grand celebration at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery.

Guests enjoyed an evening that featured a tour of the museum’s vaults and a presentation of Hegarty’s own history and timeline, which captured five decades of growth and community impact.

The event celebrated the firm’s journey, from its founding in 1974 by Richard Hegarty in a modest office in Lincoln Road to its current standing as a leading regional law firm with offices in Stamford, Oakham, Market Deeping and Bourne.

Founder Richard Hegarty attended the celebrations along with senior partner, Kally Singh who told guests: “Our commitment to providing exceptional legal services has been our guiding principle over the years, and this year we’re not only celebrating our past but also looking forward to a promising future.”

A highlight of the event was the recognition of Hegarty’s charitable initiative in which it had vowed to complete 50 community and charity initiatives by the end of the year.

The goal at the start was to raise £10,000 for local charities Sports Connections Foundation in Peterborough, MindSpace in Stamford, Pepper’s A Safe Place in Oakham, and Dementia Support in Market Deeping.

By July, the fund-raising had surpassed this goal with the monies raised now over £13,000. Lots more fund raising is planned before the end of December.