News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

10 great photos from 2010 - a night at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough

​Here we are back in 2010, when our photographer caught up with this crowd enjoying themselves on a night out in Peterborough city centre.
By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST

The venue was The Brewery Tap on Westgate – as popular then 13 years ago as it is now. If you recognise someone be sure to let them know.

You will find lots more galleries of nightclub nostalgia at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre

1. The Brewery Tap

A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre

2. The Brewery Tap

A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre

3. The Brewery Tap

A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre

4. The Brewery Tap

A night out in 2010 at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough city centre Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peterborough