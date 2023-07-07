10 great photos from 2010 - a night at The Brewery Tap in Peterborough
Here we are back in 2010, when our photographer caught up with this crowd enjoying themselves on a night out in Peterborough city centre.
By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST
The venue was The Brewery Tap on Westgate – as popular then 13 years ago as it is now. If you recognise someone be sure to let them know.
