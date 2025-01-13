WATCH: Skeletons and jewellery unearthed at 'unique' Roman burial site near Peterborough

A carved Roman coffin unearthed near Peterborough has been described as possibly a ‘unique find' in Britain.

As reported yesterday, the 750kg limestone sarcophagus was uncovered as part of archaeological investigations made during National Highways’ work to upgrade a section of the A47. The site, sitting alongside an old Roman road, is located between Wansford and Sutton near Peterborough, and features more than 20 graves.

Headland Archaeology, an RSK Group company, is conducting the investigations for Galliford Try on behalf of National Highways.

So far, their work has revealed what they are calling “important finds” – with the stone coffin - believed to be 1500 years-old – said to be evidence of a rare, if not ‘unique’ burial practice.

Also uncovered at the site were several other skeletons, and various items of jewellery, and a fragile glass vessel.

A spokesperson for Headland Archaeology said: “Inside the cemetery were 14 grave cuts centred around a central grave. Outside the boundary ditch for the cemetery there were a further seven grave cuts.

“This kind of small cemetery is not entirely unexpected or unique in rural Roman Britain. However, this one certainly might be.”

They explained that the body inside the stone coffin was contained within gypsum, which would have been poured in at the time of burial to create a hard cast around the individual.

"Gypsum burials are rarely found in rural Roman Britain and are instead usually associated with prominent urban centres, such as York, from which at least 45 examples are known,” the spokesperson continued. “This kind of burial is believed to be high status, with analysis of the gypsum casts from York revealing traces of expensive oils and perfumes.”

Many of the discoveries were featured on an episode of BBC’s Digging for Britain yesterday (Tuesday).

Headland Archaeology Project Manager David Harrison said: “The archaeology and heritage work to support the A47 dualling scheme has involved physical excavation and geophysical surveying. Employing both non-intrusive and intrusive methods of surveying means that it is possible to build a complete picture of what sits below the ground’s surface, de-risking the construction phase of the works.

“Of the archaeology excavated so far, the small Roman roadside cemetery is of particular interest. The cemetery contained several fascinating artefacts and evidence of an elaborate burial practice not previously known in the east of England – a Roman gypsum burial in a finely-carved limestone coffin.”

After the discovery, the team were faced with a logistical challenge with having to lift the heavy coffin out of the ground so it could be taken to Headland Archaeology’s offices in Bedfordshire.

David said: “The stone coffin and its fragile contents together weighed 750 kg, which made safely removing it from the site a challenge. Doing so with care to keep it in one piece was even more important due to the structure containing significant fractures. Owing to the situation’s complex nature, the team collaborated with conservation specialists to uplift the coffin and excavate it in a controlled environment to ensure its preservation.”

Partnering on the project to deliver specialist conservation are Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), York Archaeology, Heritage360, Conservation Resources and Cliveden Conservation.

Headland Archaeology Community Archaeologist Jessica Lowther added: “The discovery, excavation and analysis of this unique burial practice, along with the other burials in the cemetery, will allow us an insight into the life and death of this Romano-British community.”

1 . Burial site Main image: A cist burial from the Roman cemetery unearthed near Peterborough. Inset: A glass vessel found at the site. Photo: Headland Archaeology Photo Sales

2 . Stone coffin The Roman coffin, elaborately carved from a single block of limestone. Photo: Headland Archaeology Photo Sales

3 . Earring A silver earring found in the grave of a young woman at the Roman burial site Photo: Headland Archaeology Photo Sales