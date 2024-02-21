Project to tell the story of Peterborough's brick building past given nearly £20,000 funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new project has been given £20,000 to tell the story of brick making and farming in Eye.

Digging Down, Building Up will explore Eye’s brickmaking and farming heritage, uncovering the stories and voices of people who lived and worked in those industries from the early 1900s.

Eye’s bricks were used in buildings across the country, including Westminster Cathedral, and continued in production until 1990.

Photo: Memories of Eye Facebook page

To make the project come to life. Peterborough Presents has been given £19,600 from Historic England.

Working with the local community, Peterborough Presents (part of the Nene Park Trust) will discover and share stories through workshops, an interactive heritage trail and a lantern parade, bringing people together to create new traditions in celebration of the historic life of the village.

Historic England received over 380 applications and has chosen to fund 56 community-led projects across England that will explore the diverse stories of people and places at the heart of our history. The total amount of funding awarded by Historic England will be £875,000.

