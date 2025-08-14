Peterborough pensioner creates VJ Day tribute to relatives who fought and died in the Far East

It’s a simple sign – but one that packs a punch. Its words offer a poignant reminder of the ultimate sacrifice given by those who fought in the Far East during WWII.

"For our today, they gave their tomorrow”

Orton Longueville resident Arthur Briggs says passers-by have been enquiring about the VJ Day sign he erected in his garden to remember two of his relatives who died in the conflict.

Flanked by rows of tri-colour bunting and a giant Union Flag, the patriotic display serves to honour all the fallen heroes of the war.

Arthur Briggs, of Orton Longueville, decorated his home for VJ Day to remember relatives who served in the Far East during WWII. Photo: David Lowndes

But sadly, he admits he knows very little about his ‘Uncle Popple’ and ‘Uncle Rayner’.

"Those who fought in the Far East were the forgotten Army,” said Arthur, 79. “They went out there, and they never came back.

"This is why I think this year especially, being the 80th anniversary, it’s very important we do what we can to remember them.”

Both of Arthur’s uncles served with the Royal Norfolk Regiment, and both were among the thousands of British servicemen to lose their lives in the Far East.

"My dad, Walter Briggs, was also with the Royal Norfolks, but he was one of the lucky ones,” Arthur explained. “When they shipped the others out, he was in the sick bay. So eventually he got sent to Egypt instead, and survived the war.”

“I’ve had quite a few people ask me about the sign and said how nice our VJ Day display looks. Others have told me about their relatives who fought and never returned.”

VJ Day (Victory over Japan) marks the date in 1945 that Imperial Japan surrendered, effectively ending the Second World War. The event is commemorated annually to honour those who fought in the Far East, as well as recognising military personnel both past and present.

Residents invited to VJ Day service

A special VJ Day ceremony and procession is taking place tomorrow (Friday, August 15) outside Peterborough Town Hall.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, and Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, will commemorate the occasion with a civic procession and service.

This will be lead by the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Judy Fox, along with the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal. It takes place from 2.30pm outside Peterborough Town Hall in Bridge Street and everyone is invited to attend.

Cllr Judy Fox, Mayor of Peterborough, said: “I would encourage everyone to come along to this poignant ceremony recognising those who gave so much. VJ Day was the final victory in a war that changed the world, and it is vitally important that we honour those who served in the Far East with enduring gratitude.

“So please come together on this important anniversary to remember our VJ Day veterans, ensuring that their legacy is passed on to future generations and their sacrifice is never forgotten.”