'Milestone moment' as Council hands over ownership of historic Bourne building set for £3.6m redevelopment

The project will see the creation of a large community space and 80-seat auditorium

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘milestone moment’ has been reached in a £3.6m project to redevelop Bourne Town Hall into a community hub.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has announced it has passed over ownership of the heritage building to Bourne Town Hall Trust, so the works can begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating back to 1821, the Grade II-listed hall’s unique and varied history has seen it used as a fire station, courtroom, market stall storage, and district council office.

Representatives of Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) meet with members of Bourne Town Hall Trust to officially hand over ownership of the building.

Located in North Street, the works will transform the building into a cultural venue, offering a programme of entertainment and education for all ages.

As part of a legal agreement made in 2018, LCC agreed to pass the building over to the Trust once planning permission had been granted for their exciting regeneration project, and once the funding had been secured to carry out the necessary works. Planning permission was granted in September 2024, and earlier this year a £3.3 million grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund was the final puzzle piece, alongside funding grants from other local and national organisations.

Cllr Charlotte Vernon, chairman of the council’s Bourne Town Hall Management Committee, said: “The Trust has done a brilliant job over the last few years tirelessly preparing for the regeneration of this excellent building. Recognising the work that has gone into the project already, the committee was delighted to vote to transfer the Town Hall over, and now the exciting work can start in transforming this space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bourne is incredibly lucky to have such a large group of committed and welcoming volunteers; what a fantastic legacy to leave in the town. I know the residents of Bourne will join me in thanking all those who have given so much time over the last few years and will continue to do so as the building work begins.”

Inset: How the exterior of the building will look once fully re-developed. Main image: The proposed internal community space.

The project will see a large community space created on the ground floor for activities and events. Upstairs, an 80-seat auditorium will be created in the old courtroom, with the adjoining retiring room acting as a dressing room for acts or a breakout space.

Up on the roof, solar panels will help cut the building’s carbon footprint and reduce running costs, whilst an extensive restoration will take place on the clock tower so the chimes will ring out across Bourne town centre once again.

Charles Houseago, chairman of the Bourne Town Hall Trust, said: “It’s a pleasure to accept this building from the county council on behalf of the town. We’re all looking forward to seeing it fully restored and operational for the benefit of the whole town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Sue Woolley represents the Bourne North and Morton division on LCC and is one of the volunteers at Bourne Town Hall. She said: “I’m just one small cog in a well-oiled machine that has seen the Old Town Hall go from strength to strength.

An 1861 engraving of Bourne Old Town Hall.

“More than 100 events have been run in the building since 2019, and the team has learned how to create a warm and welcoming space, and about what visitors want to see and do. This will create a unique cultural and heritage destination within Bourne town centre and I can’t wait to see it take shape.”

Bourne Town Hall is a striking classical Georgian Grade II building which over the last two centuries has served the people of Bourne as a sessions house, fire station, shambles market, town hall and council offices. However, it has stood empty since 2014 and was at risk of falling into further disrepair.