Looking Back: When Peterborough got a new Woolworths in 1970
Here’s a photograph taken in 1970 on Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre – when a new Woolworths store was under construction.
“Much of my early life had been spent in the original shop,” writes Andrew Cole, who took the photo.
"I have fond memories of buying cover version records (Embassy) which provided me access to cheap music.
"The floor was made of timber boards and you had to be careful not to trip on the projecting knots.”
After the closure of Woolworths in 2009, the building became a branch for TK Max and is now empty (right hand photo) after an abortive attempt to make it into 'The Mini Vine'.