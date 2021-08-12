The Buses Festival at the East of England Arena. EMN-210808-164329009
The Buses Festival at the East of England Arena. EMN-210808-164329009

In pictures: Bus fans converge on cavalcade at Peterborough’s East of England Arena

Hundreds of visitors to Peterborough’s East of England Arena were in transports of delight over the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:55 am

The Buses Festival took place on Sunday (August 8), which was organised by the BUSES magazine team featured a display of up to 100 rare vintage, restored and modern buses and coaches, as well as free bus rides from some of the vehicles in attendance and a variety of ‘bus’ themed traders.

Crowds of enthusiasts toured rows of restored buses and coaches on display from a range of decades and fleets.

There were also special excursions on some classic vehicles allowing visitors to enjoy a ride on some notable old buses with organisers reporting strong attendance figures.

1.

The Buses Festival at the East of England Arena. EMN-210808-164542009

Buy photo

2.

The Buses Festival at the East of England Arena. Stalls selling models at the show. EMN-210808-164531009

Buy photo

3.

The Buses Festival at the East of England Arena. EMN-210808-164553009

Buy photo

4.

The Buses Festival at the East of England Arena. Roy Miles in the cab of his 1932 Dennis Lancet EMN-210808-164446009

Buy photo

