In pictures: Bus fans converge on cavalcade at Peterborough’s East of England Arena

The Buses Festival took place on Sunday (August 8), which was organised by the BUSES magazine team featured a display of up to 100 rare vintage, restored and modern buses and coaches, as well as free bus rides from some of the vehicles in attendance and a variety of ‘bus’ themed traders.
Crowds of enthusiasts toured rows of restored buses and coaches on display from a range of decades and fleets.
There were also special excursions on some classic vehicles allowing visitors to enjoy a ride on some notable old buses with organisers reporting strong attendance figures.
