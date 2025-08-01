In Photos: Works progressing to protect and future-proof historic Stamford bridge

Lincolnshire County Council is carrying out a £200,000 improvement scheme to future-proof the iconic Grade II-listed structure, with resurfacing work and new waterproofing measures.

The works take place from 7.30am-4pm each day, and are expected to be completed by Monday 1 September.

Despite excavations unearthing several issues with old concrete, LCC’s crews are said to be “still on schedule”.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Shifting the materials off the bridge has exposed the underlying concrete slab, which means it is now almost ready for the waterproofing process to begin.

“Given the important historical nature of the iconic structure, our crew have being extremely careful with the work plan so as not to damage ancient stone parts used in the original construction. Prior to their removal, all stones and kerbs on the footways were numbered and photographed in position to ensure that these still-usable materials can be reinstated back to their exact place once the waterproofing work is complete.

“One particular area of the scheme that has taken a huge amount of work to get right, without causing damage to the structure itself, are the footpaths. At some point in the past, these had been completely filled with concrete, which has required a significant effort – and a lot of time - to be carefully removed.”

Old concrete was also found under the road section of the bridge.

“When the crew began the work on that section of the bridge, the engineers quickly discovered the abutments – like the paths – were also filled with concrete, with the added complication of old gas and water pipes being buried beneath,” the spokesperson explained. “Despite all these new challenges, the crew has increased work hours and has managed to keep the schedule on track.”

Cllr Michael Cheyne, executive member for Highways at LCC said: “The crews have been going the extra mile to clear the bridge of the extra work that has come to light because of the concrete and old utility lines, which in-turn have had a further impact on the waterproofing work itself. It’s good news that their efforts have kept the plan on-track, and we’re looking forward to getting on with the actual waterproofing layer itself.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to members of the public who have been cooperative with the works themselves, and the traffic and pedestrian diversions in place, whilst we carry the plan out.

“With the works continuing as per schedule, it’s full steam ahead for the next phase before the delicate reinstatement of the historic parts of the structure can begin.

“These works are only on the town bridge itself. Businesses in the area are still open as usual in Stamford and it’s still very straightforward to get to St Mary’s Hill and St Mary’s Street for a great day out. The car parks are fully open and I’d encourage everyone to continue using those local businesses in full.

“We will do our utmost to get these works completed as quickly as possible and while we crack on with that, I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone affected by these works for their patience and understanding.”

2 . Bridge works Works underway at the Grade II-listed Stamford Bridge. Photo: LCC Photo Sales

3 . Concrete woes Excavations revealed the footpaths had been completely filled with concrete in the past - which needed to be carefully removed. Photo: LCC Photo Sales