Civic Pride: Where are your ‘happy places’ in Peterborough?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A book could be written about his life, from working on the Peterborough Standard, being editor of a wartime newspaper, to being witness to the death of Mussolini as well as the eruption of Vesuvius in 1944 and, later, knowing the poet Charles Causley whilst training to be a teacher at the Peterscourt teacher training college here in Peterborough.

He loved life but, as an English teacher, also hated various English phrases. On many occasions he told me off for using the phrase “virtually unique”. He would, say, “Toby, something is either unique or it isn’t – it can’t be virtually unique”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, bearing this in mind, I want to celebrate various aspects of Peterborough that are, to my mind, either unique or certainly very special. Now let me be clear – these are very personal choices and, dear reader, if you do not agree then please offer your own suggestions in next week’s Peterborough Telegraph letters page.

Toby Wood's top ten Peterborough ‘happy places’

The suggestions that follow are my top ten Peterborough ‘happy places’, represented in pictorial form by my ‘Happy Place’ collage.

Here goes.

Well it will be no surprise that Peterborough Cathedral is right up there, in particular the tomb of Katharine of Aragon, the first of Henry VIII’s wives, who was central to Henry setting up the Church of England. A special place locally, nationally and even internationally.

Then we have John Clare Cottage at Helpston. Clare is one of the country’s foremost poets and his simple verses and straightforward ways of looking at life should be a lesson for us all.

Toby Wood at Peterborough Cathedral .... one of his "happy places".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorpe Hall has a special place in my Peterborough affections. Not only is it a fine mansion and one of the very few built during the Commonwealth period, but it is also my birthplace, having been used as a maternity unit in the middle of the 20th century.

Now I would be foolish not to include The Stoneworks bar near St John’s Church, the region’s finest venue in which to find the world’s best craft beers.

Add to that the Brewery Tap, original home of Oakham Ales and purveyor of excellent Thai food, and I find that my stomach, heart and head and immediately satisfied!

Staying on the food and drink theme I must include Bewiched coffee shops, at both Bridge Street and Fletton Quays where my wife and I can meet family and friends and plan our lives over a cup of coffee and piece of cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now I can’t possibly ignore London Road football ground, in particular our seats in the Family Stand, seats on the back row of the upper tier – the best view in the ground and the closest I can get to heaven in Peterborough. Here I can shout, cry, laugh, celebrate and despair in roughly equal measures.

Then we have two great outdoors spaces.

Ferry Meadows is the jewel in the crown of the Development Corporation, an inspired almost entirely man-made area created by man for the express purpose of health and relaxation.

Add to that Central Park, close to my home, an inner-city space for gentle exercise and relaxation and I have no excuse not to spend time appreciating the outdoors.

My final happy place is the upstairs of No 5 double-decker bus from Dogsthorpe to the city centre, where I can sit and look through the windows and glimpse into gardens, cemeteries, shops and even get an unusual glimpse of the Cathedral from Eastfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So there we have it – my ten Peterborough happy places. I’m sure, dear reader, that you will have your own. Why not write in and share them with us?

I do hope that you have enjoyed my list, after all it’s virtually unique.