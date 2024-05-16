City Heritage: 90 years of Peterborough United Football Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 18 May 1934, Peterborough United FC was established and as the anniversary falls this Saturday (on what might have been another Wembley trip) we can enjoy looking back at 90 years of football history.

Following the words of manager Pat Tirrel, who sought “posh players to form a posh team”, these words have stuck with the club affectionately known as The Posh.

Throughout its illustrious 90-year history, Peterborough United has etched its name in football history with unforgettable matches and moments that resonate deeply with its passionate supporters and Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, in Priestgate, celebrated in their Proud to be POSH exhibition in 2022.

Among the cherished memories are remarkable victories against formidable opponents, which built The Posh’s reputation as giant killers on the pitch.

Peterborough United team photo from 1938 - from the Peterborough Libraries & Archives collection

One such historic match occurred on January 30, 1965, at London Road, when Peterborough United stunned football legends Arsenal with a thrilling 2-1 victory. Goals from Dougan and McNamee sealed a memorable triumph, forever engraving this match into the club’s history.

Another iconic moment unfolded on December 3, 1991, again at London Road, as Peterborough United recorded a famous 1-0 victory over Liverpool, one of English football’s most adorned clubs.

Kimble’s single goal signalled to fans even POSH can conquer one of the mightiest teams.

Amidst these triumphs, the club has been blessed with legendary figures who have left an indelible mark on its legacy. One such is David Seaman MBE, whose career saw him wear the gloves as their goalkeeper for Peterborough United before achieving global acclaim with Arsenal and the England national team. Seaman’s football journey has seen him earn a rightful place in the club’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Proud to be POSH exhibition at Peterborough Museum in 2022

Additionally, Peterborough United’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity was seen in the establishment of its women’s team in the early 1990s.

Originally known as the Peterborough Pythons, the team evolved into Peterborough United Ladies, achieving notable success including promotion to the East Midlands Premier Division and triumph in the Cambridgeshire County Plate during the 1997/98 season. This initiative not only propelled the women’s game forward but also embodied the club’s ethos of embracing all members of its community.

The Peterborough United Football Club team photographed (pictured above) was sourced from Peterborough Archives Service (based in Peterborough Central Library, Broadway), which provides access to a wide range of resources that can be used to research the heritage and culture of Peterborough and the surrounding area.

This is the first column from ​Peterborough Libraries & Archives.

Look out for another next month.