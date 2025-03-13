World Kidney Day: Pioneering project into kidney disease is launched in Peterborough

The project aims to “stem the rising tide of kidney disease in Peterborough”

A pioneering project aimed at improving diagnosis and spreading awareness of kidney disease has launched in Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council has joined forces with Kidney Research UK for the initiative – working in partnership with local GPs.

It is estimated that more than 18,000 people are living with kidney disease in Peterborough.

Representatives of Peterborough-based charity Kidney Research UK outside City Hall for yesterday's launch event.

To launch the project, Kidney Research UK’s flag was raised at in a ceremony at City Hall yesterday - led by Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, Peterborough’s Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: "This is a growing health challenge, and I am proud that Peterborough is standing up to it. By working with Kidney Research UK, we can improve awareness, encourage early detection, and ensure people at risk get the support they need."

A charity spokesperson explained the importance of the project: “Without urgent intervention, the number of people in Peterborough reliant on costly and gruelling dialysis treatments to stay alive could increase nearly four-fold by 2033, increasing the economic burden of kidney disease in the region from over £17m to almost £36m.”

The Peterborough Project will train local volunteers who are representative of at-risk communities, such as ethnic minority communities. Through an accredited, quality assured course, they will be trained to deliver kidney health talks and empower people to take charge of their kidney health by raising awareness at community centres, places of worship, and local events.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (centre) with representatives of Kidney Research UK and Peterborough City Council.

Simultaneously, it will work in partnership with Peterborough GPs who want to boost the numbers of diabetes patients completing an annual urine test – which can detect early signs of kidney damage. Taking this test boosts the chance of kidney disease being diagnosed early, allowing time to put support or treatment in place to slow down or prevent progression to kidney failure.

Sandra Currie OBE, chief executive of Kidney Research UK commented: “To help stem the rising tide of kidney disease in Peterborough, our project will improve earlier diagnosis in those at risk, and ensure people are empowered to look after their kidney health. People from ethnic minority communities and those in lower socio-economic groups are disproportionately affected by kidney disease, and are at greater risk of their kidneys failing. Kidney Research UK is committed to addressing these inequalities.”

She added: "Peterborough is our home and the ideal place to lead the charge in tackling kidney disease head-on. This will be the first step in a UK-wide programme to support at-risk communities and drive real change in kidney health."

Kidney Research UK is calling for support from local businesses, faith leaders, and community groups to help deliver this project. If you can help, or would like more information, email [email protected] or call 0300 303 1100.