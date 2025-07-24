A woman left blind after a horrific riverside attack in Peterborough has credited a local charity with helping her to ‘see’ her life was still worth living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was 11 years ago that Bridie Loveridge was brutally attacked by a stranger. Stricken with grief from losing her mum only a few days earlier, she decided to take a walk along a riverside path in the city.

It was a time when she needed support and sympathy, but instead, she encountered a man who violently assaulted her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eleven years ago I lost my mum,” recalls Bridie, of Paston. “A few days later, I was feeling incredibly sad so I took a walk down by the river.

Bridie Loveridge says Camsight's Peterborough Support Group sessions have been a lifeline for her. Insets: Bridie enjoying two CamSight organised trips.

"Unfortunately I was attacked. Someone came up behind me, pulled me down by my hair, kicked and punched me in my face and took my handbag. It only had £3.40 in it."

Bridie was taken to hospital where it was later revealed she had lost a significant amount of her vision.

"My eyesight was already starting to deteriorate, but since the attack I can only see shadows in black and white," she explains. "My hearing is also going, so I am now registered as deaf-blind."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridie admits the incident, and its affects on her mental and physical her health, left her feeling suicidal – that is until she found support from CamSight.

Bridie visits Ely museum for a touch tour accompanied by a CamSight volunteer sighted guide.

The Cambridgeshire-based charity runs peer support sessions across the county – including the Peterborough Support Group which Bridie joined back in 2021.

"When I first joined the CamSight sessions I was in a very dark place. I felt like I was at the end of my life,” says Bridie, now aged 63. "But they gave me counselling and helped me to see my life was worth living.

"I really feel like they help blind people to 'see' - not physically through eyesight, but by showing us there is so much out there for us to do, and that we have a positive future ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The sessions are now my happy place. The people are so lovely, and I’ve made some amazing friends there. They bring in speakers and stuff like that, so you learn something new every session.

Bridie visits Wicken Fen and is supported by CamSight volunteer as sighted guide.

"I live on my own with my little dog, and I used to live in fear all the time, but with their help I am no longer scared. I'm doing well."

CamSight has more than 100 years of experience supporting people with visual impairments, including providing peer support groups in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire.

These groups offer a welcoming space for adults living with low vision or blindness, as well as their carers and family members. The groups provide opportunities to share experiences, build friendships, and access vital resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our groups provide a reassuring space for service users to discuss their daily challenges and share ideas on how to manage them,” said Marie, Groups and Volunteer Coordinator for CamSight. “By sharing tips and supporting one another, great friendships are formed.”

The Peterborough group is held at Westgate Church Hall, behind the bus station, twice a month on a Tuesday and a Wednesday. The Wednesday group is at full capacity, but CamSight are actively searching for new members to join their Tuesday group, which takes place on the second Tuesday of every month from 10am to 12pm. Other local groups can be found in Whittlesey, March or Wisbech.

"I was the first person to join the Wednesday group when the pandemic restrictions were lifted in 2021,” Bridie recalls. “Now it is so popular it's bulging, and they've had to set up a second one on Tuesdays.

"Joining the group made me realise there's a whole world out there for blind people. It’s been a lifeline for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great to know they are there 24/7 when you need them, you can call them for advice. They are just absolutely fantastic, I can't praise them highly enough.”

Thanks to the group, Bridie says she is now thriving, despite a few ongoing health issues. Since joining she set up and ran her own craft group in the city, and is even planning a sponsored parachute jump next year to raise money for the charity.

"I want to raise every penny I can for CamSight,” she says, adding: "I would advise anyone with sight issues to seek help and join CamSight's new Tuesday session. You won't feel lost or scared anymore."

Over 2.2 million people live with sight loss in the UK, including 28,570 in Cambridgeshire. Every day, 250 more people begin to lose their sight. Charities like CamSight play a vital role in supporting local people of all ages living with low vision and blindness to live the lives they choose.

To join a group, or for more details, contact CamSight at 01223 420033 or email [email protected]