Woman was given 5% survival chance after sepsis diagnosis delay at Peterborough Hospital

A woman had fingers and toes amputated after a delay in diagnosing sepsis at Peterborough City Hospital left her with a five per cent chance of survival.

The woman, who has not been identified, has now secured a settlement following the incident, which left her with multi-organ failure, and needing care to help her with daily life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fieldfisher law firm, who acted for the woman, said she travelled to A&E at Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance with breathing difficulties. On arrival, a doctor diagnosed a pulled muscle following vomiting and she was discharged home with no follow up or safety netting advice. No blood tests or an X-ray were performed.

Peterborough City Hospital

Fieldfisher said her condition worsened and three days' later, she was blue-lighted back to Peterborough City Hospital where she was diagnosed with severe pneumonia and septic shock. She suffered multi-organ failure and was given a 5 per cent chance of survival.

She then suffered a lengthy inpatient admission, necrosis of toes and fingers requiring amputation as well as other complications.

Gabriella Gooday from Fieldfisher, obtained supportive evidence from a consultant in emergency medicine, microbiology and vascular surgery. Following a Letter of Claim, the defendant made an early admission of liability. The defendant admitted that Claire received negligent treatment when she attended the ED department resulting in catastrophic damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the negligence and her subsequent injuries, Claire relies on others for help with daily activities and domestic chores. She will require ongoing input from medical clinicians, orthotic and prosthetic experts and therapists throughout her life as well as a care team, wheelchair accessible accommodation and a range of aids and equipment.

Gabriella instructed a series of experts to comment on the extent of the client's injuries, her prognosis and her rehabilitation and care needs in the future.

She said: “National sepsis guidelines exist precisely to prevent this type of extreme injury. But they only work if hospital staff understand them and follow them which demands proper training and awareness."