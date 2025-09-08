This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It can be hard to tell between the symptoms of Covid, a cold or the flu 🤧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The symptoms of Covid can be similar to a cold or the flu.

The best way to find out what is wrong is to use a Covid test.

Covid tests are only free on the NHS to those who are eligible.

With autumn in full swing, the dark nights are on the horizon, bringing with them the risks of catching a cold, flu, or even Covid.

While case numbers are nowhere near as high as they were during the height of the pandemic, the summer did see an increase of cases after the discovery of two new variants, the spread of which is now being monitored by the World Health Organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NB 1.8.1, known as the ‘Nimbus’ variant, has been found in the UK, with it now accounting for 8.7% of confirmed cases according to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA). Whilst XFG, also known as the ‘Stratus’ variant, is now the dominant strain, accounting for 37% of cases.

The symptoms of Covid can be similar to those of a cold or the flu, it can be hard to tell the difference without taking a Covid test. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Covid tests and who is eligible for free test kits from the NHS.

Where to get a Covid test?

Covid tests are no longer available for free to everyone; most people will have to purchase test kits from their local pharmacy, supermarket, or online. You may still be able to get Covid tests for free if you are eligible for Covid treatments or if you work in certain healthcare settings.

What does a positive Covid test look like?

A positive Covid test will show two red lines in the C and T sections of your test. Your test can still be positive even if the lines are faint. If you get a positive test result, it means it’s very likely you have Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While you no longer need to self-isolate, it’s recommended that if you test positive that you stay home and avoid meeting people for three days after the test was taken if you are under 18, and five days after the test was taken if you are over 18. This is to reduce the chance of you spreading Covid.

It’s also advised that you wait 10 days after the test before meeting anyone who is at high risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch Covid.

Are Covid tests still free?

Most people cannot get Covid tests for free on the NHS. Covid tests are still free on the NHS for those who are eligible for Covid treatment, which includes those who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill if they catch Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to take a Covid test but aren’t eligible for Covid treatment, you will have to pay for your test, which can be bought from pharmacies or supermarkets.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid and where to get Covid tests at NHS.UK.

Canva Flowflex flu and Covid test bundle now just £4 at Boots – save 20% (aff) £ 4.00 Boots Buy now Buy now This handy Flowflex test bundle from Boots lets you check for both flu and Covid symptoms quickly and easily at home – and it’s now just £4, saving you £1 compared to buying the tests separately. The pack includes one Flowflex Influenza A/B Rapid Test and one Flowflex Covid Antigen Self-Test, ideal for those times when you’re unsure what’s causing your cough or fever. Each test provides results in minutes, helping you decide whether to rest, isolate or seek medical advice. Great for families and workplaces, it’s a smart addition to your medicine cabinet. Get the Flowflex flu and Covid test bundle for £4 at Boots.