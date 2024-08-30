Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

150,000 Britons travel to Turkey for cosmetic surgery every year.

No surgery comes without risk, with the number of surgeries carried out in the UK to correct cosmetic procedures received abroad increasing by 94% in the last three years.

More worryingly 28 British people have died as a result of cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019 according to the Foreign Office.

Whilst in August, a 38-year-old British mum died after a ‘Brazilian butt lift surgery’ in Turkey.

More alarmingly, there have been 28 deaths as a result of cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019 according to the Foreign Office, with the death of 38-year-old Kaydell Brown making headlines in August.

Brown had travelled to Clinic Expert in Istanbul for a “Mummy MOT”, which involved multiple surgeries including a tummy tuck, liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift and tragically died after going into theatre.

Her body was returned to the UK, with medical examiners discovering “large parts of her brain, lungs and heart were missing.” Speaking to ITV, Clinic Expert said: “An internal investigation found no malpractice and Kaydell’s death was likely caused by fat blocking a blood vessel, which can occur during this type of surgery.” An inquest into her death has now been opened and adjourned until early next year in the UK.

What does the NHS say about cosmetic surgery abroad?

The NHS advises that anyone who is planning to have cosmetic surgery abroad does their research and weighs up the potential risks as the country they are having a procedure in may not have the same safety standards as the UK.

If you are looking at a cosmetic surgery holiday package it recommends you:

make sure you have a consultation with the surgeon (avoid meetings only with sales people)

do not pay for a hospital you have never seen

do not pay to see a surgeon you have not met

It’s also important to stress that surgery is not a holiday and that you need to allow yourself time to rest and recover from your procedure. BAPRS advise that “you shouldn’t sunbathe, drink alcohol, swim or do any water sports.”

The NHS advises to find as much out as possible about the consultations, procedure, risks and complications and aftercare available, including where check-ups take place and if the clinic you have travelled to provides this.

Ask your surgeon questions including, their training and qualifications, if they belong to any organisations, how long they have been practising, how many procedures similar to the one you’re having done they have done and if they speak a language you understand and can show you before and after pictures of their work.

The NHS also advise booking two consultations with a surgeon before having a surgery, in the UK you normally get a two week cooling off period. Plastic surgeons in the UK are required to be on the specialist register for plastic surgery held by the General Medical Council, so find out if the country you are researching has a similar board.

What happens if you have a complication?

No surgery is without risks, if you develop a complication after having surgery abroad in the UK, it is the surgeon’s responsibility to provide follow-up care. However, not all clinics abroad will provide this or will be able to offer the same standard of care as the UK. Complications can also be costly, so it’s important that you factor this in when making your decision.

When can you fly home?

Travelling after major surgery can increase the risk of complications such as developing deep vein thrombosis or a pulmonary embolism. The risk is higher if you are travelling on a long flight so soon after surgery.

The NHS advise that you should wait five to seven days after procedures such as breast surgery and liposuction before flying and at least seven to ten days after facial cosmetic procedures or tummy tucks before flying.

If something goes wrong will the NHS help you?

The NHS has an obligation to care in the event of a life threatening emergency, such as bleeding or blood poisoning, however, treatment for less serious outcomes or complications can be refused.

BAAPS advise: “If you have a problem following surgery then the people who carried out should be there to help you resolve it.”

Would you travel abroad to access cosmetic surgery? Share your thoughts or experiences in the comment section.