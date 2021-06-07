Welcome to the Jungle! - new rainforest themed children’s assessment unit opens at Peterborough City Hospital

The new jungle themed assessment unit

Younger patients requiring specialist paediatric treatment at Peterborough City Hospital will now be seen, assessed and treated in the new purpose-built Paediatric Assessment Unit, following its opening this week.

The unit, also known as Jungle, has relocated into a specially designed modular build with dedicated treatment and stabilisation rooms and isolation areas to meet the needs of acutely unwell children. In keeping with the Jungle theme, the walls are adorned with illustrations of wildlife to encourage a calming environment.

Dr Tim Jones, Consultant Paediatrician and Clinical Lead for the Jungle Paediatric Assessment Unit, said: “We’re delighted to reopen the unit in this new and improved space. Hospital can be especially daunting for our younger patients, but our teams have worked closely with the contractors to create a warm and welcoming environment, equipped with everything we need to enhance patient care.”

Originally the Jungle Paediatric Assessment Unit was located within the Emergency Department before being temporarily moved to the Amazon Children’s Ward as part of the Trust’s ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Moving the unit out of its temporary location on the ward to its new home, will also allow us to re-open day-case beds to offer more elective surgery as part of our plans to recover the activity delayed by the pandemic,” said Dr Jones.