WATCH: Why Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes says his hearing loss is a 'superpower' - and his praise for amazing charity

Mr Pakes praises work of Cambridgeshire deaf charity, CDA – who have sessions to help residents in Peterborough coming up

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has spoken of the profound effect his hearing loss has had on his life and career – and sang the praises of a special charity helping scores of people across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Mr Pakes said he had suffered with hearing loss for many years – and that had helped him understand some of the issues others had in their lives, saying the hearing loss was one of his ‘superpowers.’

The city MP was discussing the work of Cambridgeshire deaf charity, CDA, and urged anyone concerned about their hearing to get it checked.

"It has really helped me understand what it is like to be outside, looking in"

Mr Pakes said: “I've always had bad hearing. It deteriorated a bit, but then a couple of years before COVID it took a real turn and I started to lose sound on the edge of it.

“It is not like an on-off switch, where my hearing just went. I think it deteriorated, but it took other people to tell me what was happening.

“Getting my ears checked out, getting these brilliant things (hearing aids) put in my ears, has been one of the best things I've done in my life - not just for me, but for loved ones, family and friends.

“With these new hearing aids, I feel I am back in the conversation.

“It has also given me the sense of what it has been like to be an outsider. I describe my hearing loss as one of my superpowers.

"It has really helped me understand what it is like to be outside, looking in, and I think talking to lots of people with different challenges, disabilities, different forms of hearing loss, people want to feel included, and they want to feel part of something, and if I can use some of my job to do that, using these brilliant things here (hearing aids), I am going to do it."

CDA's weekly drop-in clubs in Peterborough, which provide vital support and a welcoming environment for socialising, start on Tuesday, September 24 between 12.30pm and 2pm at the South Bretton Family & Community Centre, 32, Tyesdale, PE3 9XZ.

Lip reading classes follow on afterwards from 2pm until 3pm.

"I am immensely grateful for the support that CDA provides to the people of Peterborough"

Mr Pakes said: “My hearing loss made me feel isolated and disconnected from those around me. It wasn't until others pointed it out that I sought help and underwent a hearing test. Now, with the aid of my 'magic ears,' (hearing aids) I feel reconnected and more engaged than ever.

"I am immensely grateful for the support that CDA provides to the people of Peterborough who face hearing challenges. Their dedication ensures that individuals can access the resources and companionship needed to thrive."

Founded to empower and assist those affected by hearing loss, CDA continues to play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being of the community. Their initiatives, including educational programs and support groups, are instrumental in fostering inclusivity and understanding.

For more information about the services and help that CDA provide please visit their website; https://cambsdeaf.org