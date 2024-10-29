Work to knock down old centre will take roughly three weeks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JCBs have arrived at the old City Health Clinic in Wellington Street, Peterborough as demolition work has begun in the city centre.

The facility is being knocked down to make way for the new Community Diagnostics Centre, which is being built on the same site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The site will remain under wraps to prevent the dust and noise disturbance, and construction work will only take place during restricted daytime hours to reduce inconvenience to local residents. The demolition should be complete within three weeks.

JCBs have arrived at the site

"There will be no change to access routes on the road during the demolition works and further communication with the surrounding community will take place later this year.”

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, who run Peterborough City Hospital, say the new facility is much-needed to help further improve the delivery of diagnostic testing and reduce patient waiting times for clinical investigation.

The new centre will be staffed and run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Coffey, Chief Executive of the trust, said: “The Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) is of huge benefit to our local communities.

"We know that waiting times for tests to help diagnose a condition are longer than we want them to be, and this can create additional anguish as well as a delay in treatment. The CDC will help us reduce waiting times and give patients a better experience, ensuring they receive results quicker. We are very excited to see this project evolve.”

The CDC will offer CT, MRI and DEXA scanning, as well as phlebotomy services and a direct link to the pathology services that are run at Peterborough City Hospital. Work has been ongoing for some months to work out the demand for these diagnostic services in the city and ensure that the new facility can meet the growing needs of an expanding population.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chief Clinical Improvement Officer at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “We are delighted that work is about to start on the new Community Diagnostic Centre in Peterborough. Once open, the centre will provide local people with the opportunity to access much-needed diagnostic tests closer to home, giving them more choice about where and when they have their tests.”

It’s hoped that construction will start early next year, with the Centre due to open in late 2025.