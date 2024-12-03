Watch: Former 'big fellas' from Peterborough launch weight loss podcast for men

Their mantra is: “Ready to stop being a fat bloke and start being a legend? You’re in the right place!”

Two friends from Peterborough have launched their own men’s weight loss podcast to help others shed the pounds.

Mark Hall and Darren Ockenden lost a whopping 10 stones between them before coming up with the idea to host their own show.

Called ‘Big Fellas Weight Loss’ – the podcast take a look at the various issues men face around weight loss, health and fitness – often laced with humour.

Mark pictured before and after his weigh loss.

High school friends, the pair reconnected in the last couple of years as they both played in the Man V Fat league 6-aside at the Nene Park Academy in Peterborough.

Mark, from Werrington, said: "Over the past couple of years, both of us have lost a significant amount of weight, and we wanted to share our stories and experiences, as well as offer support to others on the same journey.

“We interview fitness and nutrition experts, doctors, influencers, and anyone who can help men with their weight loss."

Mark said he was hit with the realisation he needed to address his health when he turned 40 earlier this year.

Darren after losing five and-a-half stones (main image) and pictured before the weight loss (inset).

“I was closing in on 20 stone and really not happy with how I looked or how I felt,” he said. “The thought of being fat bald and 40 was not a great look. So I went on the 1:1 diet (Cambridge weight plan) and managed to shift four and-a-half stone. This required a huge amount of dedication and discipline, but once I found my flow the weight fell off very quickly.”

Recalling his own weight loss journey, Darren, from Alconbury, said: “Two years ago, I made the life-changing decision to undergo bariatric surgery. Leading up to this, I was 23 stone and facing struggles with both my physical health and my mental health. I’m pleased to say the surgery was a success and I managed to lose five and-a-half stones.”

The pair, who are both dads, say they have found family life easier since shifting the pounds.

"We both have kids, and definitely found the challenges of being a parent easier carrying less weight,” explains Mark. “Darren now coaches one of his son’s football teams which started this year, and I will now referee my son’s football team matches.”

While the podcast deals with some serious issues affecting men’s health, Mark and Darren say they adopt a “laid back, pub chat style”.

Introducing one of his guests on the podcast, Mark said: “We have a big loser today. This is the podcast for losers and we want to celebrate them. He supports Spurs, so he’s used to being a loser, this one.”

Looking forward to upcoming shows, Mark added: “We’ve got some big episodes coming up in the coming weeks and then into January. Next Monday we have a Premier League winner and former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick. We also have Richard Crick the head of MAN v FAT Peterborough in the New Year, and a doctor who specialises in obesity.”

Big Fellas Weight Loss Podcast is available on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify.