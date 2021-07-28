Ward staff at Peterborough hospital to take on mammoth step challenge for patients with stomas

Peterborough City Hospital

Staff on A4 Ward provide specialist care for patients with colorectal (lower bowel) disorders and other conditions such as haemorrhoids, inflammatory bowel disease, up to conditions as serious as bowel cancer.

They often treat people who are embarrassed by their own conditions and can struggle to come to terms with them. Particularly those with a stoma; an opening in the abdomen where bodily fluid will leave the body rather than the usual avenues, into either a colostomy or ileostomy bag.

It is estimated that 160,000 people in the UK are living with a stoma and because of that national charity Colostomy UK have launched the Step-up for Stomas challenge to run throughout September.

Individuals or groups are invited to walk, run, jog, skip, roll, crawl or hop 160,000 steps to raise awareness and vital funds for people living with stomas and other bowel conditions.

Staff on A4 ward said: “As a team of healthcare professionals working on a Colorectal ward we’re really proud to be able to do our bit to support this self funding charity that helps many people living with a stoma.

“Having a stoma can be a shock, it can leave a person feeling bewildered and alone, which can have a knock on affect to their mental health and well-being, feeling alone and isolated, sometimes embarrassed and often scared.

“We want to be part of the solution to “normalise” life with a stoma and support such a fabulous charity!

“Please support us by donating to our challenge , by sharing our page and by reading up on life with a stoma.”