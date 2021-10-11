Visiting to be re-introduced at Peterborough City Hospital this week

Ambulances outside A&E at the City Hospital EMN-210831-190111009

From Wednesday 13 October, visiting restrictions at all of the Hospitals in the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) will be partially lifted.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for the Trust, said: “After careful consideration we have made the decision to reintroduce visiting in a controlled way which allows us to continue reviewing the Coronavirus infection prevalence both within our hospitals and in the local communities we serve.

“We are still practicing two metre social distancing, mandatory mask wearing and thorough hand hygiene. We would also encourage any visitors to participate in the twice weekly lateral flow testing that is available here https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

“We do have some departments and wards that will not be able to accommodate visitors. This has been challenging at times, but our staff are working really hard to support the patients in these areas as much as possible using our Letters to Loved Ones initiative and by using the iPad facilities that are available across our wards.”

For general visiting this will include:

Green non-Covid wards: One visitor per day (the same person each day) during allocated visiting hours, as per the following:

· Odd numbered patient beds 1pm to 2pm

· Even numbered patient beds 3pm to 4pm

· Discretion for visiting outside of these identified visiting times on an individual patient basis

Emergency Department: One person to accompany if the patient meets the criteria of needing a carer with them and social distancing can be maintained. This is at the discretion of the clinician. This includes AAU, ACU, MAU and MSSU (at PCH)

Outpatients: No accompanying individuals unless they are a carer for patient or at the discretion of the treating clinician

Critical Care: One/ two visitor per day, for one hour maximum. Discretion to be used if this needs to be altered. Please contact the ward to arrange this

Amazon/ Holly ward: Visiting parent/carer of a child in addition to the resident parent. No children to be permitted

End of life care: Two visitors for an unspecified time. Please speak to the Ward Manager for advice

Carers: One carer for adult patients to support in exceptional circumstances such as dementia, anxiety or learning disability for an unspecified time

Maternity: Visiting will remain as it has been operating previously

Additional information to note:

The trust is discouraging 11-18 year olds due to increase in infection rates in this age group regionally and nationally

Recommend that visitors lateral flow test prior to visiting

No visitors with any symptoms are to visit

Masks to be worn at all times and social distancing adhered to