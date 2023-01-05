Peterborough City Council has expedited the process to allow additional heating funds to be allocated to vulnerable people (image: Adobe stock)

Extreme pressure on health services, such as GPs and hospitals, were among the top reasons for Peterborough City Council waiving normal procedures to grant additional heating support to vulnerable people.

Ordinarily, the decision to allow the funds to be granted would be subject to a five-day ‘consideration period’ and three-day ‘call-in period’ in which it would be scrutinised and signed off by the council’s Adults and Health Scrutiny Committee.

But with the approval of the committee’s chair, councillor Simon Barkham (Liberal Democrats), and PCC Cabinet Member Cllr John Howard (Conservatives), urgency procedures were enacted on 3 January, speeding up the process.

Another consideration, PCC says, is that cost of living increases have “exacerbated fuel poverty” when cold temperatures can cause illness, especially in very young and old people.

“Keeping warm is associated with mitigating the impact of poor health, especially respiratory conditions on the under-fives, older people and those with an underlying health condition,” PCC said.

“This is especially important when there are extreme demand pressures upon both primary care and hospital health services.”

The decision means that the committee can now begin to enact their plan to allocate a further £50,000 to the Stay Well grant, which provides future heating costs, small home improvements, sleeping bags and shelter such as tents to those that need them.

The grant is managed by the Stay Well this Winter scheme which covers the whole of Cambridgeshire.

As such, PCC will have to work with Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) and other organisations before the funds are actually allocated.

A Peterborough-only contract was considered, PCC says, but “would not have the benefit of a readymade distribution network and the ability to start immediately”.

Gas and electricity bills have risen sharply over the last year, while food costs have risen by 17% in the same period, PCC says, leading to an increase in the need for support.

The council says they have been met by “unprecedented demand” for help with heating this winter, “exacerbated by the cost of living increases”.