Urgent appeal over 'extremely busy' A&E department at Peterborough City Hospital
People are being urged not to attend Peterborough City Hospital’s Emergency Department unless their condition is serious or urgent.
Instead, they are advised to call the non-emergency NHS number 111 to be assessed.
Posting the message to Facebook just before 10.30am this morning (Thursday), a spokesperson for the hospital said: “Our Emergency Department is extremely busy so we would ask that alternative health pathways be considered.
"Do not attend our Emergency Department unless you have an urgent, immediate or serious need.
"First, call 111 who will be able to support you in accessing support such as your GP, out of hours, booked appointments with urgent and emergency care services such as urgent treatment centres and access to pharmacies.”
For more information about how to get help for non-serious injuries or symptoms, visit the NHS 111 website.
