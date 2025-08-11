Unmasking the silent killer: Why you need to check your blood prressure - a local look

Up to a quarter of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough residents could be affected by high blood pressure – are you one of them?

In 2023, a significant number of people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough – roughly one in eight – were either diagnosed with or receiving treatment for high blood pressure. Worryingly, this number is expected to climb in the coming years. Adding to the concern, a report from 2014 indicated that only about half of those living with hypertension in Peterborough had received a formal diagnosis.

This suggests that a substantial portion of the population – almost a quarter – are living with the risk of serious health issues due to high blood pressure, and half of these individuals are completely unaware! This highlights a critical need to raise awareness about high blood pressure and the proactive steps that can be taken to prevent it.

Danny's Wake-Up Call

The Blood Pressure Balance Program

Danny's story is a powerful reminder of how silently high blood pressure can strike. He had no inkling his blood pressure was elevated until he started feeling unwell and noticed changes in his vision in 2014. His journey led him to A&E, where he received a diagnosis of high blood pressure. As a father to two teenagers, Danny was understandably frightened about the potential impact of this diagnosis on both himself and his children. Fortunately, through a combination of blood pressure medication and crucial lifestyle adjustments, his blood pressure has been successfully lowered, and his GP is pleased with his current readings.

Reflecting on his experience, Danny shared, "I was completely shocked as up until then I had no health issues. I had been going to the well man health clinic, now that I was 50 years old, and up until this point I had no concerns... really couldn't believe it." – Danny Alden, as shared with Blood Pressure UK.

The Grave Risks of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is far from a minor issue; it's a major contributor to serious and often life-threatening conditions. It is responsible for 13% of deaths globally each year and is linked to several debilitating illnesses, including:

Stroke: Alarmingly, high blood pressure is believed to be responsible for up to 50% of all strokes.

Heart (cardiovascular) disease: A leading cause of mortality, significantly impacted by hypertension.

A leading cause of mortality, significantly impacted by hypertension. Kidney disease: High blood pressure can damage the delicate blood vessels in the kidneys.

High blood pressure can damage the delicate blood vessels in the kidneys. Cerebrovascular disease: Conditions affecting blood vessels in the brain.

Despite the severe consequences of this condition, over half of all individuals with high blood pressure remain unaware of the problem.

The Increased Risk for Older Adults

As we age, the risk of developing high blood pressure becomes particularly significant. Estimates suggest that at least 60% of adults over 65 have high blood pressure, placing them at a higher risk of severe illness. Older adults may also face the challenge of managing multiple medical conditions, which can sometimes complicate access to the necessary healthcare and support for reducing high blood pressure.

Local Support Available

You can get your blood pressure checked at local pharmacies, your GP, local boots stores and even some supermarkets.