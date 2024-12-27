Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The two new Slimming World consultants have shed more than 11 stones between them

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Christmas is a time of family feasts and food indulgences – many of us find our thoughts turning to weight loss and fitness come the New Year.

And with two new Slimming World groups set to launch in Peterborough – losing those Christmas pounds is about to get a whole lot easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first, to open on December 31, is consultant Sam Green’s group at the Herlington centre, in Orton Malbourne, Peterborough.

Slimming World consultant Sam Green pictured before and after her weight loss.

Sam lost a staggering 7.5st in one year through Slimming World. Now keen to help others reap the benefits of weight loss, she has set up her own group.

Scott Smith, Slimming World’s team developer for Peterborough and Stamford said: “After years of feeling unhappy in her own skin, battling low energy, and struggling to keep up with her young son, Sam realised she needed a change. Like many, she tried quick fixes, diets, meal-replacement shakes and fasting, but these only left her feeling worse.

“The challenges of the pandemic compounded her struggles, with 50+ hour work weeks, homeschooling, and reliance on takeaways becoming the norm. When life returned to normal, Sam found herself still searching for a solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a leaflet for her local Slimming World group came through her door, Sam vowed to give it a try, attending with her mum.

Siama Ali pictured before and after her weight loss.

“I was terrified walking through the door,” Sam said. “But the warm welcome and supportive atmosphere soon put me at ease.”

The Slimming World plan allowed her to enjoy filling, family-friendly meals while learning to make healthier choices. She lost six pounds in her first week.

“Slimming World has completely changed my life,” she adds. “It’s opened so many possibilities. Taking a chance on myself was the best decision I ever made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam will launch her own Slimming World group at 7pm on 31st December 2024 at the Herlington centre, Orton Malbourne. To find out more, contact Sam on 07368 252720

Dogsthorpe Group

Saima Ali is planning to support others on their weight loss journeys after shedding 4st in weight in 34 weeks.

Before losing the weight Saima suffered with physical pains, a fatty liver, and depression.

“My weight heavily impacted my life,” Saima admits. “Physically, I was exhausted and in constant pain. My legs ached, even during simple tasks, and I was frequently out of breath. My asthma was at its worst, and I was pre-diabetic, with gallstones and a fatty liver. Emotionally, I was spiraling into depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a mum of five, my struggles affected not just me but my family too. I avoided socialising and often found excuses to stay home, as my self-confidence was at an all-time low.”

The turning point for Saima came during a visit to the park with her youngest daughter.

"She asked me to go down the slide with her, but I couldn’t, fearing I might get stuck,” she explains. “Her innocent reassurance broke my heart, and I knew I had to make a change, not just for me, but for my children.

"I contacted Lesley, my Slimming World consultant, and nervously walked into my first group session. Her warm smile and the welcoming atmosphere instantly eased my anxiety. I lost 7lbs in my first week, and that success fuelled my determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan transformed the way I eat. With ‘free foods’ like rice, pasta, and potatoes, paired with my speed foods – vegetables, salads, pickles and a variety of fruits - I never feel deprived. I still enjoy cultural dishes like chicken curry and keema mutter but prepare them using fry-light spray instead of oil or ghee.

"The support from my group has been invaluable. During tough weeks, Lesley’s encouragement kept me going. Her wisdom, like the metaphor about ‘not discarding an entire bouquet for a few wilted roses’, helped me stay focused.

"The difference in my life is extraordinary. I recently hiked for two hours to see a waterfall in Wales with my eldest daughter, something I’d never imagined doing before. I can now play with my kids, confidently socialise, and most importantly, feel happy and strong. Slimming World has given me my life back.”

Siama will open her new group at the Bluebell Community Centre, Dogsthorpe on 4th January 2025 at 8.30am. Contact Siama on 07955 330948 for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Smith added: “They are both amazing ladies and have saved and changed both of theirs lives in so many ways. People will be amazed at their success, and now they are wanting to go on and support others to do the same.”