Thousands of Christmas presents given out thanks to Peterborough hospital Giving Tree
Thousands of presents were given to Peterborough and Cambridgeshire families thanks to an incredible appeal organised by the trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital.
Local families in need were able to celebrate Christmas thanks to a record number of gifts donated to the Giving Tree Appeal, which was supported by North West Anglia Hospitals Charity for the first time this year.
Members of the community and staff at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals joined forces to bring some festive joy to underprivileged children by donating a staggering amount of gifts.
It's estimated over 6000 presents have been given out, supporting around 1000 children in local communities.
Natalie Styles–Hudson, Site Senior Manager at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, who runs The Giving Tree appeal, said: “Christmas 2024 has been the most successful since I set the the Christmas Giving Tree appeal up in 2016. I am astounded by the generosity and the support and would like to thank our North West Anglia Hospitals Charity for their help. Lots of children, including those of some of our staff members will benefit this year. Thank you to everyone who has been so kind.”
Presents donated by patients, staff and local businesses were given to families experiencing domestic abuse, plus refuges, schools, families living in temporary accommodation, youth hostels and those living in extreme poverty.
The local Amazon distribution Centre also donated an amazing £10,000 worth of children’s gifts, allowing the project to support hundreds more children this festive season.
Philip Fearn, Charitable Project Manager for the Trust said: “I would like to thank Natalie and all those who helped to run this appeal, alongside their normal jobs. It is a huge undertaking and none of us can underestimate the difference that everyone's efforts have made to so many families this Christmas."