Thousands of adults on waiting list for ADHD diagnosis in Cambridgeshire

Hundreds of children across the county are also waiting for an ADHD assessment

More than six thousand people are on an NHS waiting list for an ADHD diagnosis in Cambridgeshire, it has been revealed.

The condition – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder – is described by the charity ADHD UK as a neurological disorder “where people show a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity–impulsivity that interferes with day-to-day functioning.”

The figures, taken at the end of the financial year 2023-24, show there were 5,471 undiagnosed adults and 579 children waiting for an ADHD assessment in the county.

However, the overall figure could be even higher, as this data is just for patients referred to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) – and does not include those waiting to be assessed privately.

ADHD assessments are said to be ‘complex’ and take more than three hours per individual, say the CPFT.

Their data also reveals how many assessments were successfully completed in 2023 – with 478 children being assessed, but only 157 adults.

A spokesperson for CPFT, which runs some ADHD clinics, said: “The significant increase for ADHD assessments is a nationwide issue. We understand how important it is for people to get the help and support they need, but there’s no doubt that waiting lists are longer than we – or our health system partners – would like.

“We are working alongside the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS) to improve provision, increase assessment capacity and create a clear treatment and support offer.”

A UK shortage of ADHD medication is said to be exacerbating the waiting list issue – although many with an official diagnosis are not on any medication.

"Since 2023, there has been a national ADHD medication shortage which continues to impact patients and all service providers,” the CPFT spokesperson explained. “That shortage and the priority to ensure patients are on the correct medication has led to a fall in the number of new assessments for adults that can be carried out. Our ADHD teams are expert at what they do. But in the case of our adult service, for example, they are a relatively small team and currently have around 900 adults who need to have their medication reviewed every year by the team. If any of those patients require changes to medication, this results in further appointments with our team.”

According to the charity ADHD UK, there are currently thought to be more than 80% of people with ADHD in the UK that don't yet have an official diagnosis.

Henry Shelford, CEO and co-founder of ADHD UK, told the Telegraph: “ADHD can be an incredibly debilitating condition which is reflected in the figures on suicide – with one in 10 men and boys with ADHD attempting suicide at some point in their lives, and one in four women and girls with ADHD. This is four times the baseline for suicide in men and boys, and seven times the baseline for women and girls. So lives are being lost around the UK while people wait for a diagnosis and the help they need.”

The rise in the number of people seeking a diagnosis is said to be down to increased awareness of the condition – fueled by social media.

Moreover, it is now understood that ADHD can sometimes present differently in adulthood – with symptoms which can become more apparent as an individual tries to cope with the increased demands and responsibilities of adulthood.

ADHD has three types:

• Hyperactive/Impulsive – This may have physical symptoms, such as fidgeting or talking quickly, or it can be internalised with mental symptoms such as racing thoughts or disorganised thinking.

• Inattentive – often characterised by difficulties in concentrating, focusing, or organising

• Combined – the condition may be diagnosed as a combination of the above. This is the most commonly diagnosed of the three.

ADHD UK states: “There are three kinds (presentations) of ADHD that can occur. Because symptoms can change over time, the presentation may change over time as well.”

Speaking about how social media has been driving a huge increase in awareness, they said: “TikTok, and other social media, has done a great job in promoting awareness of neurodiversity and ADHD. People aren’t catching ADHD on TikTok - they are learning what ADHD is and recognising it in themselves.

“It is important to note that as with all social media – some of it is great, and some of it is nonsense. But overall as a charity we see the positive in the ADHD conversation and increased awareness that the social media conversation is creating.”

Charity CEO Henry Shelford concludes: “ADHD is only diagnosed when it is having a debilitating impact on your life. The over two million people who have ADHD and no diagnosis are defacto struggling. A diagnosis, and the understanding and support that comes with it, could instead have them thriving. We need to increase access to ADHD Assessments in the UK to get people the help that can change their life”